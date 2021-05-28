Cancel
SAN Group announces 2021 award winners

insurancebusinessmag.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSatellite Agency Network Group (SAN Group) has announced its 2021 award winners, recognizing three member agencies for their exemplary performance and achievements. The awards were announced during SAN Group’s annual meeting, held virtually May 05. The SAN President’s Club Award was presented to HMS Agency of Albany, N.Y. The award...

www.insurancebusinessmag.com
Raleigh, NCtippnews.com

Sokal Announces New CEO

RALEIGH, N.C., June 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal, a distinguished leader in automobile advertising, announced yesterday that Melissa Z. Clark has been officially appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer. Clark was originally appointed as the CEO back in August of 2020 by the Board of Directors and has been slowly taking over the role as Mark Sokal, who was the former CEO, has taken a role on the Board of Directors.
BusinessDes Moines Business Record

Rutledge announces retirement, succession plan for Farmers Mutual Hail

(left) will retire from his position as president and CEO effective Dec. 30. Rutledge has led the national farm insurance company since January 2011, and has worked at the company for 40 years. He will remain in his role as chairman of the company’s board of directors and continue serving on his current industry board seats. He will be succeeded by his nephew Shannon Rutledge (right), who is currently executive vice president and chief operating officer, as well as secretary and member of the company’s board of directors. “Under Ron’s leadership, FMH has experienced unprecedented growth and innovation,” Shannon Rutledge said in a news release. The company added a property/casualty division in 2011 and grew from a regional crop insurance provider to a national crop insurance provider after the acquisition of John Deere Insurance Co. FMH also developed FMH Precision Crop Insurance Solutions during his tenure and now leads the industry in enhancing crop insurance with more accurate coverage and faster claims using precision ag data, Shannon Rutledge said. Over the past decade, Farmers Mutual Hail’s written premium has doubled from $500 million to over $1 billion, and surplus has similarly grown from $300 million to $450 million.
BusinessInsurance News Net

Luma Appoints Annuity Industry Leader Keith Burger as Director of National Sales

Luma Appoints Annuity Industry Leader Keith Burger as Director of National Sales. Former AIG National Sales Manager Brings Over Two Decades of Experience in Annuity Distribution. Mr. Burger will lead Luma’s rapid expansion across all distribution channels as the annuity technology platform of choice. He will oversee the firm’s strategic...
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Appointment of Respected Operations Executive Troy Clymer as Chief Operating Officer

Balance LLC Head Troy Clymer Appointed as COO to Implement Operational Standards and Best Practices Across the SIRC Family of Companies. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that respected operations executive Troy Clymer has been appointed as the Company's Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.
Economyruralradio.com

Panhandle Business and Professional Women Announce Award, Scholarship Winners

Three local professional women, three local college students, and two local employers were honored Wednesday by Panhandle Business and Professional Women. Their extraordinary contributions to the community, and their role in supporting a strong female workforce were recognized. This year’s recipients included Luray Neuwirth, who was presented with the Shirley...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Hub International adds two board members

Global insurance brokerage Hub International Limited has announced the addition of two new board members: Alice Milligan, current chief marketing officer of Morgan Stanley, and Melissa Bodford, co-founder and CEO of uBack. The appointments bring the total number of directors on Hub’s board to 11. Both Milligan and Bodford have...
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Christine M. Moore joins Cooper Standard Board of Directors

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Christine M. Moore to its Board of Directors (the “Board”). The Board approved the election of Moore as a director effective August 1, 2021 for an initial term that will expire at the Company’s 2022 annual meeting of shareholders. “With...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Jencap Group appoints new president

National wholesale intermediary Jencap Group has announced the promotion of Mark Maher (pictured) to the role of president. In his new role, Maher will work to develop strategic plans, drive growth initiatives, manage carrier and broker relationships, and work with affiliate company leaders to achieve an effective cross-selling practice. Prior...
Businessaithority.com

Veteran Executives John Mayhall, Kerry Nagle, and Peter Finter Join CyberGRX to Support Company’s Continued Growth

New Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Operation Officer, and Chief Marketing Officer bring nearly 50 years of combined experience to CyberGRX. CyberGRX, provider of the world’s first and largest global cyber risk exchange, has appointed veteran executives John Mayhall as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Kerry Nagle as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Peter Finter as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The addition of John, Kerry, and Peter’s nearly 50 years of combined experience will help move the company forward and continue the unprecedented adoption of the CyberGRX Exchange over the past 12 months (with a 100% CAGR since 2018), further cementing the company’s mission to transform third-party cyber risk management (TPCRM).
San Ramon, CAPosted by
DanvilleSanRamon.com

San Ramon Regional names Florence Nightingale Award winners

San Ramon Regional Medical Center has announced that registered nurses Scott Ibiste and Lynn Malcolm have received the Florence Nightingale Award for their extreme commitment to providing exceptional care to patients. Recognized during a special ceremony during National Nurses Week (May 6-12), the Florence Nightingale Award is granted every year...
Technologyhospitalitynet.org

Curator Announces Five New Strategic Technology Partnerships

Announced today, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) is deepening its bench of partners, adding five new preferred vendors in the technology space: Allbridge, Canary Technologies, Pegasus Intelligence Solutions, ResortPass, and Tripleseat. Curator has negotiated beneficial contracts with these technology vendors to offer their products and services to the independent hotel members in the Collection.
BusinessLodging

Jeff Bzdawka Named Chief Executive Officer of Knowland

Lance Fenton, partner at Serent Capital, said, “Jeff is an exceptional technology leader and we’re excited to bring his knowledge and leadership to Knowland. His track record of building customer-focused solutions, scaling teams, and driving growth will be essential as Knowland continues to grow and advance.”. Meeting volume is growing...
Businesswideformatimpressions.com

FDC Graphic Films Announces Sales Team Addition

FDC Graphic Films, Inc. is pleased to announce that Sean Hession has joined the team as the Northwest / Canada West Regional Sales Manager. Hession brings a sign industry career experience of over 30 years between account management and territory management. His responsibilities and track record working within a distribution network makes him a strong addition to the FDC team.
BusinessStamford Advocate

The Bowdoin Group Continues Significant Growth With Hiring of Connie Mudge as Principal

WALTHAM, Mass. (PRWEB) June 14, 2021. The Bowdoin Group, an award-winning executive search firm specializing in leadership search and strategic company build-outs, announces today the hiring of Connie Mudge as a Principal to the firm’s executive search practice. Mudge joins a strong team of executive search professionals and will focus on management of existing client relationships, support business development initiatives, and partner closely with C-level candidates across our executive searches.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Velosio Strengthens its Executive Leadership Team to Support Growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. Velosio, a technology partner specializing in business management solutions for small- and medium-sized companies and larger enterprises, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team through both promotion and new team member acquisition. “We are fortunate to have a leadership team of this...
Businesswealthadviser.co

Pension & Wealth Management Advisors adds Managing Partner and Co-President

Pension & Wealth Management Advisors (PWMA) has appointed David J Serpa as Co-President and Managing Partner of the firm. Serpa brings with him nearly 25 years of executive experience driving business transformation and maximising shareholder value in the management consulting and M&A industry. He has worked with both large multi-national clients and the private industry.
Businessenvirotech-online.com

Blackline Safety appoints Christine Gillies as Chief Marketing Officer

Blackline Safety Corporation have appointed Christine Gillies in a new global position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). She will be added to Blackline’s executive team to build on a growth in revenue of 428% over the last 5 years and a highly successful decade in which the market has embraced its technology and they have connected thousands upon thousands of workers to their organisations in over 70 nations.