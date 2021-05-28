One of Cleveland’s 100 Hidden Gems is reopening this weekend. The Memphis Kiddie Park reopens Friday in Brooklyn.

The Memphis Kiddie Park has been around for 69 years and last summer the park sat empty for the first time in its history due to the pandemic.

But owner Russell Winter is ready to bring smiles and memories back despite a rainy start to the weekend.

“Just watch all the kids having fun and it's just like the weight of the world came off you,” Winter said.

The park is a treasured landmark and a rite of passage for families since 1952. The park is filled with rides just for kids, concession stands, an arcade and a mini-golf course.

“The restrictions kept changing every week And we just decided that we couldn't give the kiddie park experience. It just wasn't really fair to anybody to open,” he said.

Overwhelmed with phone calls and emails throughout the pandemic, asking when the park would reopen, Winter was able to finally give everyone an answer.

Masks will not be required. Large parties at one time will be limited to avoid crowding. The park is also cutting back on hours.

Winter said he is still looking to fill positions but the fun is still returning.

The park will be open all weekend long from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchase online. If you had special rewards or coupons from last year, you can use them this year.

