The ‘Blast-Off Bear Plank’ Combines 3 of the Hardest Cardio Core Exercises Into a Single Move

By Zoe Weiner
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The classic plank is one of the most foundational fitness moves. Mountain climbers are nothing more than “running planks,” push-ups are really just “moving planks,” and even burpees require you to hold the position for a beat before exploding up into a jump squat. You’d be hard pressed to find a modality that doesn’t rely on a plank in some capacity, and trainers are constantly innovating to find new—and more effective—ways to integrate it into their workouts. Just when I thought I’d experienced every rendition (on this very site, we’ve written about everything from the “Spiderman plank” to the “juggling plank”), trainer Tiffani Robbins introduced me to the “blast-off bear plank,” and my core (and glute, and shoulder) muscles will never be the same.

