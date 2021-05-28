The ‘Blast-Off Bear Plank’ Combines 3 of the Hardest Cardio Core Exercises Into a Single Move

We tend to spend a lot of time sitting in chairs, sometimes by choice (relaxing), sometimes not (working at a desk). But one thing you can also do while in a chair is exercise. In fact, chair exercises can be a great way to meet your fitness goals, especially for seniors or anyone who may be injured, recovering from an injury, or has balance/stability issues. Of course, just because you’re sitting down doesn’t mean you won’t get an effective workout either, and chair exercises have the additional benefit of providing additional support for your body. Plus, leveraging a chair can be an easy way to sneak some exercise without leaving the room you’re in, and you really only need one simple piece of equipment. Here, two fitness experts break down why you shouldn’t write off chair exercises, how they can be effective and provide some seated moves you can do for every fitness level.