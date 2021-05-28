Salesforce soars in Q1 as "counterintuitive" COVID response from CEO Marc Benioff pays off

A handful of Salesforce executives are also milling about; they’re here for a meeting with Benioff too. One of them, the company’s chief design officer, is joining via videoconference. His floating face appears on a monitor that’s been wheeled out for the meeting. Every once in a while, he pipes up: “Is Marc there?” It’s not clear where the CEO is, or what he’s doing. But no one seems fazed by his absence. Thirty minutes go by. An hour passes. Where in the world is Benioff? The possibilities are endless: He could be texting with primatologist Jane Goodall. Or hobnobbing with his pal, actor Matthew McConaughey, who has said he’s “inspired” by the CEO’s leadership. Or maybe FaceTiming with Bono because, why not? Spend a little time with Benioff, and you quickly realize that these are all things that occur regularly in his realm.