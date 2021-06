Those who struggle with ringing in their ears may want to try a new program that uses sound and touch to help tinnitus sufferers habituate to tinnitus. The goal of the program is to train the brain to think differently about sound, using a concept known as associative bimodal stimulation. According to data provided by the company Neosensory, 87% of tinnitus sufferers who have used the program report long-lasting results, saying their tinnitus is less noticeable and bothersome with a decrease in volume and frequency.