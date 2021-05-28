Under the sidewalks of Manhattan – Part 3

I’ve been telling you about a 223-page book called “The World Beneath the City,” written in 1959. Last week, I mentioned a section of Manhattan which is called the “Piecrust” because it’s an area where there are so many subway or train tunnels below the streets that the buildings have no basements, and stand on huge concrete supports. For example, the super high-class Waldorf Astoria Hotel ends just one quarter of an inch below the street.