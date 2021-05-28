Cancel
Women's Health

Prenatal exposure to acetaminophen associated with ADHD and autism

By Barcelona Institute for Global Health
MedicalXpress
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn epidemiological study of more than 70,000 children in six European cohorts has linked symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum conditions (ASC) to the mothers' use of paracetamol (acetaminophen) during pregnancy. The study, published in the European Journal of Epidemiology, was led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center supported by the la Caixa Foundation.

