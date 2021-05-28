Prenatal exposure to acetaminophen associated with ADHD and autism

Molecular mimicry is one of the main processes for producing autoantibodies during infections. Although some autoantibodies are associated with autoimmune diseases, the functions of many autoantibodies remain unknown. Previously, we reported that S16, a mouse (BALB/c) monoclonal antibody against the hemagglutinin-esterase fusion glycoprotein of influenza C virus, recognizes host proteins in some species of animals, but we could not succeed in identifying the proteins. In the present study, we found that S16 cross-reacted with acetyl-CoA acyltransferase 2 (ACAA2), which is expressed in the livers of BALB/c mice. ACAA2 was released into the serum after acetaminophen (APAP) administration, and its serum level correlated with serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT) activity. Furthermore, we observed that S16 injected into mice with APAP-induced hepatic injury prompted the formation of an immune complex between S16 and ACAA2 in the serum. The levels of serum ALT (p < 0.01) and necrotic areas in the liver (p < 0.01) were reduced in the S16-injected mice. These results suggest that S16 may have a mitigation function in response to APAP-induced hepatotoxicity. This study shows the therapeutic function of an autoantibody and suggests that an antibody against extracellular ACAA2 might be a candidate for treating APAP-induced hepatic injury.