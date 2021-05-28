Cancel
Cheshire, CT

Cheshire veterinarian closing private practice to join national chain's local office

By Luther Turmelle
Middletown Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESHIRE — A local private veterinary practice has been acquired by a national chain where the private practice’s owner first started her career more than a decade ago. Dr. Kristine Metz, owner of Animal Medical Care on Cornwall Avenue, told the owners of pets she treats that she will join the Cheshire location of VCA Animal Hospital next month. Metz will start seeing pets as a member of VCA Cheshire June 14, she told her clients in an email.

