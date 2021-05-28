Researchers show how air pollution may contribute to loss of smell

“To do really important research in environmental policy,” said Francesca Dominici, “the first thing we need is data.”. Dominici, a professor of biostatistics at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and co-director of the Harvard Data Science Initiative, recently presented the Henry W. Kendall Memorial Lecture at MIT. She described how, by leveraging massive amounts of data, Dominici and a consortium of her colleagues across the nation are revealing, on a grand scale, the effects air pollution levels have on human health in the United States. Their efforts are critical for providing a data-driven foundation on which to build environmental regulations and human health policy. “When we use data and evidence to inform policy, we can get very excellent results,” Dominici said.