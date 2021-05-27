Cancel
New York City, NY

SOME SPECIAL OFFERINGS THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave the ultimate Memorial Day celebration and family reunion with a little help from the iconic Katz’s Deli. The Family BBQ Package contains all the Katz's favorites you need on your grill this summer - including the best-in-NYC beef frankfurters, spicy knockwurst and Katz’s very own knoblewurst garlic ring. Beyond the meats they’ve also added house-made pickles, mustard, sauerkraut, and square potato knishes, to ensure you've got the full Katz's flavors at the table. Plus, they’ve included 1 pound of their legendary pastrami.

