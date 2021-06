You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The pandemic has been a different difficult time for all, but especially for those dealing with mental health issues. The lockdown and lack of socialization only add to the troubles. An app is in no way an alternative to seeking medical help or processing your issues. However, COVID-19 has altered priorities and as a result, many with mental health issues are suffering in isolation. While mental health is not something you can deal with overnight, some innovative mental health apps can really ease the burden.