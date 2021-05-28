Measuring the effects of radiotherapy on cancer may open treatment avenues

"John" (not their real name) has a tumor on the left side of his face near his nose – it is adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC), a rare cancer with very few therapeutic options. He has already undergone extensive surgery to remove the tumor and had his face reconstructed. When the cancer starts to spread, he receives multiple rounds of radiotherapy. Yet the cancer keeps on spreading. This is when he is given the option to recruit some unlikely helpers who can identify new drug treatments personalized for him – fruit flies.