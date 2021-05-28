Domenec Torrent, Guardiola's right-hand man for 10 years at Barca, Bayern and City, on Phil Foden's 'special DNA', Lionel Messi using his 'hammer head' to down Man United in 2009 and why the critics are WRONG about Pep's 10-year Champions League wait

Gareth Southgate will announce his England squad for the rearranged Euro 2020 later this month.England will play Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Group D. All three of their games will be held at Wembley, as will the semi-finals and final.Southgate will name his squad on 25 May, two days after the completion of the Premier League season.England will then play pre-tournament friendlies against Austria and Romania at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium.Uefa recently expanded the number of players in each squad from 23 to 26, opening three extra slots for Southgate should he choose to make use of them.Who will...