Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Domenec Torrent, Guardiola's right-hand man for 10 years at Barca, Bayern and City, on Phil Foden's 'special DNA', Lionel Messi using his 'hammer head' to down Man United in 2009 and why the critics are WRONG about Pep's 10-year Champions League wait

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomènec Torren, Pep Guardiola, FC Bayern Munich, Phil Foden, Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona, Manchester City F.C., Sergio Busquets, 2009 UEFA Champions League Final. He could easily be describing the time Pep Guardiola first laid eyes on Lionel Messi, but Domenec Torrent is instead recalling the moment the Manchester City manager first realized the future was Phil Foden.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Fc Bayern Munich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueBBC

Manchester United 1-1 Fulham: Cavani scores stunner in draw

Edinson Cavani welcomed the return of fans back to the Premier League with a brilliant 40-yard lobbed goal, but Manchester United were unable to mark the occasion with a victory as relegated Fulham came back to draw at Old Trafford. Aside from a handful of games at a lucky few...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

England Euro 2020 squad: Who’s on the bus, who’s in contention and who could miss out?

Gareth Southgate will announce his England squad for the rearranged Euro 2020 later this month.England will play Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Group D. All three of their games will be held at Wembley, as will the semi-finals and final.Southgate will name his squad on 25 May, two days after the completion of the Premier League season.England will then play pre-tournament friendlies against Austria and Romania at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium.Uefa recently expanded the number of players in each squad from 23 to 26, opening three extra slots for Southgate should he choose to make use of them.Who will...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Harry Kane: Chelsea, Man United and Man City eye transfer after striker tells Tottenham he wants to leave

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all willing to test Daniel Levy’s resolve in the chase for Harry Kane, with the Tottenham Hotspur chairman insistent he will only sell the striker abroad.The 27-year-old has informed the club that he wants to leave in order to win the game’s biggest trophies, having had initial conversations about a month ago. Levy’s hardline stance isn’t as straightforward as usual due to the nature of his relationship with Kane, and the feeling that he has shown fair commitment to Spurs over the past few years. On the other side, though, the player’s...
Soccersquawka.com

The top 10 best forwards at Euro 2020: “He’s currently better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi”

Over six hundred of the continent’s best players will head to Euro 2020, spread across 24 squads. But who are the best? The talents really worth tuning in for or, if you plan on taking part in FanTeam’s Euro 2020 fantasy football game, considering for your own 15-player squad? We pored over FanTeam’s roster of players categorised as forwards to pick out the top 10.
Premier Leaguebbcgossip.com

De Bruyne emulates Ronaldo & Henry after Man City star wins back-to-back men’s PFA Player of the Year awards as Foden named Young Player of the Year

The midfielder has been recognised by his fellow professionals once again after another outstanding season at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne has emulated Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry by scooping the PFA Player of the Year award for a second successive year. De Bruyne has seen...
MLSnewspotng.com

Lionel Messi Sets To Pen 10-Year Contract With Barcelona

Argentine professional footballer, Lionel Messi, has finally chosen to end his football careers with FC Barcelona. The UK Mirrors reports on Wednesday that the 33-year-old had agreed to sign a stunning 10-year contract with the Catalans. This ends the speculation about Messi’s move to either Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain, Newspot understands.
Premier League90min.com

90min's Our 21: Manchester City & England's Phil Foden

Throughout the last few months there's been plenty of debate at 90min over which players deserve to be selected for Our 21. Arguments were had, stats were thrown around, 'he's great in Football Manager' was said an exorbitant number of times, but when it came to Phil Foden debate/arguments weren't needed.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City midfielder Foden named Premier League Young Player of the Season

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been named the Premier League Young Player of the Season following a stunning breakthrough campaign. Foden beat the likes of City team-mate Ruben Dias, who went on to win the Player of the Season award, as well as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Illan Meslier, Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.
Premier Leagueeppingforestguardian.co.uk

Manchester City’s Ruben Dias and Pep Guardiola win Premier League awards

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias and boss Pep Guardiola have been voted the Premier League’s player and manager of the year for 2020-21 respectively. Dias played a crucial role in City’s title-winning campaign after joining from Benfica in September, as well as helping Guardiola’s men claim the Carabao Cup and reach the Champions League final.
Soccernewsatw.com

Match of the Day Top 10: What is Phil Foden's best position?

Gary Lineker and Micah Richards discuss Manchester City star Phil Foden in the latest Match of the Day Top 10 podcast. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Premier League90min.com

Phil Foden's top Premier League moments from 2020/21 - ranked

If we have one motive to thank the genius that is Pep Guardiola, it is for not bending to media pressure and potentially rushing the career of child prodigy Phil Foden. It turns out, he actually learnt more from working shoulder to shoulder with some of the greatest stars and the greatest coach in world football, than if he had been sent out on loan to Barnsley, where he'd get the life kicked out of him for 46 games in the Championship.
Soccerchatsports.com

Is Nigeria's Gernot Rohr channelling Pep Guardiola?

Nigeria, Gernot Rohr, Pep Guardiola, Tunisia, Nigeria national football team, Kelechi Iheanacho, Algeria, SC Wiener Neustadt. The Super Eagles coach unfurled an unusual free eight-inspired system that injected some intrigue into the second match against the Indomitable Lions. In the October 2020 friendly between Nigeria and Tunisia, Super Eagles coach...