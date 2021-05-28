D&D’s Sleeper Hit – ‘Solasta Crown Of The Magister’ Launches Today

With cover art like this, you know the designers were up to something. In the not-so-distant past, two great forces were gathering influence. Each separate from the other, they both became more powerful as they expanded their reach. One, which had existed for nearly a century, was an unstoppable juggernaut and had crept into each and every facet of life. The other, newer, was already growing a devoted and fanatic following. What would happen if these two forces should meet? How would the world react to such a cataclysmic event? Would one overtake the other or… perhaps, would they band together and grant a gift to the world? These forces were, of course, the harnessing of electricity and Dungeon & Dragons. And in 1980 they did, indeed, grant a gift unto the world.