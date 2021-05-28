The Kansas State 10: The most consequential bowl appearances in school history

The first week of June has wrapped up and it's time to look at the best Kansas State tweets to start the month. After an incredible performance in the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City last weekend, K-State baseball's season came to a close when they weren't selected for the NCAA Tournament on Monday. While the Wildcats were hot at the end of the season, the committee appeared to weigh strength of schedule and RPI more heavily than the Cats needed in order to make the tournament.