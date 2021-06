With This Is Us coming to an end after Season 6, fans will soon face a TV season without the Pearsons or one of the most reliably emotionally cathartic hours on television. This Is Us' emoji on the Twitter hashtag was a tissue box for a good reason; the show's ability to pluck at heartstrings was unparalleled. But fans shouldn't fear that the television landscape will now become a dry-eyed wasteland of unfeeling. With the proliferation of streaming services, there are plenty of shows like This Is Us to stream if you're in desperate need of more crying sessions.