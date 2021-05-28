Cancel
Augusta, GA

Kelvin Collins: What to know before donating to a crowdfunding cause

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrowdfunding campaigns are helping to raise money for a multitude of causes, from Little League teams to medical bills. Crowdfunding can make supporting – and raising money for – a good cause easier than ever, but it’s not without issues. Con artists can use crowdfunding platforms to deceive donors and steal money for personal use. Or the money can be raised with the best intentions, but not end up used for its stated purpose.

