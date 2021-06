We now have a three-dimensional map of one of the boundaries of the Solar System. For the first time, astronomers have been able to determine the shape of the heliosphere, the boundary that marks the end of the influence of our star's solar wind. This discovery could help us better understand the environment of the Solar System, and how it interacts with interstellar space. "Physics models have theorized this boundary for years," said astronomer Dan Reisenfeld of Los Alamos National Laboratory. "But this is the first time we've actually been able to measure it and make a three-dimensional map of it." Actually, we...