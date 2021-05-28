EGEB: A Montana cryptocurrency miner wants to buy a huge solar farm

Dr. Raj Shah, Ms. Mrinaleni Das and Mr. Nathan Aragon | Koehler Instrument Company. According to the most recent report of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the transportation industry generated 29% of US greenhouse gas emissions. The primary sources of these emissions are the fossil fuels burned by cars, planes, and buses [1]. In 2019, people in the United States bought more than 17 million cars, and this rate is predicted to stay stable [2]. Over the years, these statistics have raised significant concerns, but the absence of viable alternatives has left most people with no choice but to burn fossil fuels. In recent years, some researchers thought electric cars are the alternative solutions. But a recent study showcases that the extra weight of the batteries in electric vehicles causes more particulate matter (PM) emissions than any fossil fuels-powered vehicles [3]. Also, to ensure the supply of a significant amount of electricity to power electric cars, countries have to burn more fossil fuels. Therefore, electric cars cannot be considered the ultimate solution to reduce the carbon footprint [4].