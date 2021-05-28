NestEgg’s property management platform targets small landlords
A startup that lets mom-and-pop landlords get paid in full even if tenants fall behind on rent is expanding its property management services amid pandemic-fueled demand. Venture capital-backed NestEgg, whose app is available in Chicago and Dallas, launched a low-cost offering that takes over a landlord’s day-to-day responsibilities. Its six-person team in each city will run the service, called “Freedom,” fielding tenant questions, making sure units are up to code and serving as a help desk for landlords.therealdeal.com