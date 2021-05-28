NestEgg’s property management platform targets small landlords

It took three years and six price cuts, but Houston Astros ace Zack Greinke finally took advantage of the hot market and sold his Studio City home for $4.75 million. That’s $175,000 shy of what he paid for the compound in 2013, records show. He probably wasn’t too focused on getting a good deal at the time since the sale came just a few months after he signed a six-year deal with the Dodgers worth $147 million, which at the time was the largest ever for a right-handed pitcher.