Los Angeles, CA

NestEgg’s property management platform targets small landlords

By Suzannah Cavanaugh
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA startup that lets mom-and-pop landlords get paid in full even if tenants fall behind on rent is expanding its property management services amid pandemic-fueled demand. Venture capital-backed NestEgg, whose app is available in Chicago and Dallas, launched a low-cost offering that takes over a landlord’s day-to-day responsibilities. Its six-person team in each city will run the service, called “Freedom,” fielding tenant questions, making sure units are up to code and serving as a help desk for landlords.

California StateDaily Breeze

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Former Dodger Zack Greinke sells Studio City Craftsman for $4.75 million

It took three years and six price cuts, but Houston Astros ace Zack Greinke finally took advantage of the hot market and sold his Studio City home for $4.75 million. That’s $175,000 shy of what he paid for the compound in 2013, records show. He probably wasn’t too focused on getting a good deal at the time since the sale came just a few months after he signed a six-year deal with the Dodgers worth $147 million, which at the time was the largest ever for a right-handed pitcher.