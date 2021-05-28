Hayes, Dream hold off last-ditch comeback by Wings

Two rematches from earlier in the week, which require a specific mentality to pick... The Pick: Money Line Parlay, Seattle (-550) with Phoenix (-154), Total Price -105. Seattle should win again, but I’m leery of laying the 9.5 points for several reasons. First, it’s 9.5 points. Second, Atlanta’s at home. Third, the Dream are certainly eager to make up for Wednesday’s outing, when they were drubbed by the Storm 95-71. Finally, the Storm are the better squad, but they’ve got a big matchup with the Eastern Conference leaders, the Connecticut Sun, on Sunday, so they may be looking past the Dream and susceptible to a lackluster performance. So I’m going to tie Seattle’s lack of value with Phoenix in a parlay (see above). In this single game, like Wednesday, I’m going to take the over. I know the actual total fell short of the listed 170.5 that evening, but if you’re a loyal reader, you’ve no doubt saw my whining about Atlanta’s shooting performance and have it rattling around in your brain. To repeat for the newcomers: the Dream went 11.5% from 3 in that game, and only scored 10 points in the fourth quarter. For the most part, both teams were putting the ball in the hoop and not especially obsessed with stopping the other team’s offense. With the lowered total, I’m gonna take the over again.