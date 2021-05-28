Use The Up/Down Volume Ratio To Find Top Stocks Under Accumulation

Data search and analytics platform Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) stock has been an under-the-radar rollercoaster ride as the Company is relatively unknown amongst retail investors. The provider of enterprise data search solutions is utilized by some of the most well-known Companies like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Uber (NYSE: UBER), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and so on. The Elastic stack enables enterprises to search through oceans of data securely and efficiently to find documents, applications, metrics, monitor infrastructure, and protect against security threats. Its software enables the flexibility to serve public and private clouds, as well as hybrid and on-premises environments. It enables robust data analytics and even snapshots which allows for fewer compute resources. The platform covers so many functions that finding one competitor is futile as it as competitors in many sub-segments which is the value proposition for keeping everything in a one-stop shop model that continues to innovate with new target product launches space out every quarter. Data volumes will continue to grow and accelerate as the reopening gets underway with the acceleration of COVID vaccinations. The new normal guarantee the growth of data volume and Elastic helps to organize and utilize that data in a robust manner. Prudent investors seeking exposure in this inevitable data tailwind can monitor shares of Elastic for opportunistic pullback levels.