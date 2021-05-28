Emmanuel Adjei on How Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ Helped Him Tell The NBA’s Story

There exists little intersection between Beyoncé’s afrofuturistic musical film Black Is King and the NBA outside of acclaimed director Emmanuel Adjei. The Ghanaian-Dutch filmmaker was one of 10 carefully-selected directors to help bring Beyoncé’s vision of representing the collective Black experience to the screen in 2020, and earlier this year he was able to do the same with the NBA’s global brand campaign “That’s Game.” In a series of four TV commercials during the NBA Playoffs, Adjei highlights pickup basketball games and youth basketball teams that unify people while contrasting it with the moments in NBA Playoff history that have bonded millions around the sport of basketball.