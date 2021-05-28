Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Emmanuel Adjei on How Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ Helped Him Tell The NBA’s Story

By Keith Nelson Jr.
Complex
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere exists little intersection between Beyoncé’s afrofuturistic musical film Black Is King and the NBA outside of acclaimed director Emmanuel Adjei. The Ghanaian-Dutch filmmaker was one of 10 carefully-selected directors to help bring Beyoncé’s vision of representing the collective Black experience to the screen in 2020, and earlier this year he was able to do the same with the NBA’s global brand campaign “That’s Game.” In a series of four TV commercials during the NBA Playoffs, Adjei highlights pickup basketball games and youth basketball teams that unify people while contrasting it with the moments in NBA Playoff history that have bonded millions around the sport of basketball.

www.complex.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Black Is King#Ghanaian#The Nba Playoffs#Golden Globe#That S Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NBA
News Break
Music
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Kawhi Leonard News

We’ve had concerning health updates for two NBA superstars this Wednesday morning, including Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. Leonard has been declared out for tonight’s Game 5 against the Utah Jazz due to a right knee injury. The two-time NBA champion reportedly suffered the injury late in LA’s Game 4 win on Monday night.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Chris Paul News

On Wednesday morning, Phoenix Suns fans woke up to some bad news about star point guard Chris Paul. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Paul entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols this week. As a result, he’ll be sidelined for an indefinite amount of time, according to the report. The...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

NBA Playoff Spectators Must've Been Distracted When They Saw Beyoncé's Date Night Outfit

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are back to their courtside basketball outings, which means we get to witness more of her spot-on date night looks. The couple made an appearance at the Brooklyn Nets game on June 5, and naturally, Beyoncé chose a sleek outfit for the occasion. Her David Koma corset mini dress and sparkling statement jacket ensured she captured attention even as spectators kept their eyes on the game.
NBAYardbarker

Two teams reportedly emerge as Kyle Kuzma trade favorites

Kyle Kuzma and the Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly destined for divorce. It has been something of an open secret for months now that L.A. desperately wants to dump the 25-year-old, and both sides are clearly getting less coy about what’s inevitably going to happen here. Last season, Kuzma averaged...
NBABleacher Report

Dennis Schroder Says Staying With Lakers Next Season 'Not Even a Question'

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder, an impending unrestricted free agent this offseason, said he expects to return despite the team's first-round playoff elimination at the hands of the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. "They've got the top two players in the league. I want to be here and...
Celebritiesmelodyinter.com

See How Beyoncé & JAY-Z Stepped Out for Their NBA Date Night

American superstar artists Beyoncé and JAY-Z stepped out together for the Brooklyn Nets–Milwaukee Bucks game at the Barclays Center on Saturday night looking all cute and loved-up. We can’t take our eyes off the sweet photos Beyoncé shared and we think you should take a look at them:. Photo Credit:...
NBAInternational Business Times

Jay-Z, Beyoncé Enjoy NBA Game Date Night; Video, Photos Show Couple's PDA Moments

A video showed Jay-Z rubbing Beyoncé's leg during the game. The couple held their last concert together in 2018. Beyoncé and Jay-Z shared some PDA-filled moments Saturday night as they enjoyed the Brooklyn Nets–Milwaukee Bucks game together at New York's Barclays Center. The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Robert Griffin News

It sounds like Robert Griffin III might be the next big thing in the football media world. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the veteran NFL quarterback had “all-time” auditions with ESPN and FOX. The former top NFL Draft pick reportedly has ESPN and...
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan Basketball: Juwan Howard tells NBA he’s not interested

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 09: Head coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines looks on next to his son Jace Howard #25 while playing the Toledo Rockets at Crisler Arena on December 09, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) It’s not surprising at all, but...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Announces Retirement

No one can wrestle forever, and you never know when a wrestler might hang up the boots for good. Now it seems that ACH (formerly known as Jordan Myles in NXT) is doing just that. ACH recently took to social media to announce his retirement when he issued the following...
NBAthespun.com

NBA World Reacts To Bombshell Mavericks News

The Dallas Mavericks got bounced from the first round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year just 10 days ago. Already, the organization has decided to make a major change in its front office. According to an announcement from the team, the Mavericks have “mutually parted ways” with president...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Tweet After Surprising Jon Moxley News

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Jon Moxley is without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most popular pro wrestlers in the world right now. He is also a former AEW World Champion and is the current IWGP United States Champion. Mark Henry has leaked a Vince McMahon AEW phone call.
NBAprosportsextra.com

Utah Jazz Legend Found Dead; Russell Westbrook Has Strong Words About Washington Wizards Head Coach Scott Brooks!

It is never easy to report on the death of a professional athlete. Late last week, it was announced we had another professional athlete lose his life. Mark Eaton, a former NBA star who played with the Utah Jazz, has passed away. He was 64. According to a local CBS affiliate in Summit County, UT, Eaton left his home to take a bike ride around 8 p.m. local time on Friday evening, but never returned.
Golfprosportsextra.com

LPGA’s Holly Sonders Is Crazy Hot; Tiger Woods To Be At Ryder Cup?

Holly Sonders is a well known media personality covering the subject of golf. While she may not be actively playing on the LPGA Tour, she is certainly one of the most recognizable females in the golf game. Holly has been seen on the Golf Channel, NBC Sports and Fox Sports....