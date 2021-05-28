Wretch 32 Taps Blade Brown, SL, K-Trap & More For ‘little BIG man’ EP
Wretch 32, one of British rap’s GOATs, returns today with his new project, little BIG man. After it was announced in December that he’d joined 0207 Def Jam as the label’s Creative Director, fans have been wondering what this meant for Wretch’s own music career. However, following a surprise “3MinuteSilence” freestyle on Tuesday, tackling themes such as racism and the country’s financial position, the rapper took to Instagram and Twitter the very next day to announce the little BIG man EP.www.complex.com