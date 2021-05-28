Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Wretch 32 Taps Blade Brown, SL, K-Trap & More For ‘little BIG man’ EP

By Niall Smith
Complex
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWretch 32, one of British rap’s GOATs, returns today with his new project, little BIG man. After it was announced in December that he’d joined 0207 Def Jam as the label’s Creative Director, fans have been wondering what this meant for Wretch’s own music career. However, following a surprise “3MinuteSilence” freestyle on Tuesday, tackling themes such as racism and the country’s financial position, the rapper took to Instagram and Twitter the very next day to announce the little BIG man EP.

www.complex.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blade Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Big Man#K Trap#Taps#Sl#K Trap More#British#Creative Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicComplex

Yung Bleu Taps Chris Brown and 2 Chainz for New Single “Baddest”

Yung Bleu continues to pave the road to his highly anticipated debut album with the release of his newest single, “Baddest.”. Bleu released the track on Friday with the help of Chris Brown and 2 Chainz. Together, the trio shows their infatuation for a woman over a Hitmaka beat that flips SWV’s “You’re Always on My Mind.”
MusicHipHopDX.com

T.I. Announces Rap Retirement With Final Album 'Kill The King'

T.I. has had a tumultuous last six months. In January, former family friend Sabrina Peterson accused Tip of once holding a gun to her head, which opened the floodgates for a cascade of sexual abuse and drugging allegations to crash through T.I. and Tiny’s world. Now, the Hustle Gang boss...
CelebritiesComplex

K-Trap Brings The Bally Out For “Maths” Video With DoRoad

After featuring on Ms Banks’ “Pull Up” two weeks back, and his own single “Warm” two weeks before that, South London’s K-Trap is back with “Maths”, which sees him enlist the talents of newcomer and fellow Gipsy Hill rapper DoRoad. Produced by Natz LDN and Ice Digger, the track is...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Saweetie Credits 2Pac For Making Her Feel ‘Proud To Be A Black Woman'

Being born on the West Coast in the early ’90s, it would only make sense for some of Saweetie’s first Hip Hop memories to involve 2Pac. In a video accompanying her Monday (June 14) Complex cover story, Saweetie discussed why the Death Row icon is the greatest of all-time for her when it comes to inspiration.
Celebrities2dopeboyz.com

IDK – “Peloton”

After spending most of 2020 working with some of his friends like A$AP Ferg, J.I.D, and Lil Yachty, IDK will return to his solo ways with his forthcoming album USEE4YOURSELF. Due July 9th, the Maryland-raised rapper has released the project’s latest single, “Peloton.”. “[The song is an] ode to a...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian's fabric car is causing chaos with fans

The Kardashian-Jenners are undoubtedly just a *tiny* bit extra, and always have been (remember Kim's diamond earring Vs. ocean saga?). From Kanye's $3m (£2.1m) proposal to Stormi's $12k (£9k) school rucksack, the family is no stranger to extravagance. So, no surprises then, when Kim took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her brand new fabric Lamborghini. But after making the big reveal Twitter quickly filled with fans who had one or two questions. It's almost as though fabric cars aren't normal...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Unfollows DaBaby & Her Fans Surprisingly Celebrate

After partnering on several songs together, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby were the collaborators who were known for coming together on hit tracks. They joined forces on "Cash Sh*t," "Nasty," "Cry Baby," and DJ Khaled's "I Did It," and it seemed that these two were a solid industry pair. However, fans have been chatting about Megan and DaBaby's friendship ever since his "SKAT" collaboration with Tory Lanez surfaced, and after the music video dropped, there was further speculation that their "work wife/husband" friendship was severed.
Flint, MImycitymag.com

Little Girl, Big Dream

Right before the beat drops and you hear that signature phrase, you know you are in for an exciting performance. Tha Beast Lani is the stage name for aspiring Flint rapper Milan Reaves and for her, the past year has been a busy one. She has been recording, writing songs and performing in local venues and as far away as Atlanta, GA. She has released seven singles and as many music videos. She has thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok and fans throughout the U.S. Oh, and she’s only ten years old – so she’s got school, to boot. “I like school because it’s fun being with the other kids, but this year I’ve been learning from home,” she says.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Sarah Mai Sells YA Graphic Novel Freshman Year to Little, Brown

Freshman Year, a debut YA graphic novel by Sarah Mai, was picked up by Jessica Anderson at Little, Brown/Ottaviano to be published in the winter of 2024. Described as a book pitched at fans of Check, Please! and Heartstopper, this coming-of-age story inspired by the author's life chronicles the humor and anguish symptomatic of the college transition, all through the eyes of a burgeoning comics artist. Sarah Mai's agent's Claire Easton and Lori Nowicki at Painted Words, negotiated the deal.
MoviesJournal Tribune

ARMY OF THE DEAD is a big gamble with little payout

“It is by going down into the abyss where we recover the treasures of life. Where you stumble, there lies your treasure.” Zack Snyder’s ARMY OF THE DEAD, a Zack Snyder film written, directed, produced, and photographed by Zack Snyder, debuted on the Netflix streaming service in late-May and acts as the perfect cautionary tale of a director that has been untethered by the chains of his home studio Warner Brothers, which he divorced recently after a marriage that began with 2006’s “300”.
EntertainmentNature.com

The big world of tiny things for little people

It’s been a while since I visited an actual bookstore and discovered an unexpected read. Sometime before the COVID-19 restrictions deprived me of this joy, I remember browsing picture books in search of a present for a friend’s daughter. There was an abundance of books introducing children to science and the natural world: the Solar System, volcanoes, wonders of the ocean, evolution for kids. I looked at all of those, but the lack of physics subjects beyond astronomy was glaring. Next time I head to a bookstore, at least some of that shelf space will be occupied by Jess Wade’s first book, Nano: The Spectacular Science of the Very (Very) Small, in which she shares her love for materials science with future generations.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Game Boys, Ep. 240: GBBC- Little Town Hero

Another month has come to a close meaning it’s time for yet another Game Boys Book Club review! Tim was responsible for picking the game for the month of May, and, like the Pokémon nerd he is, he selected the first non-Pokémon JRPG developed by Game Freak since Pokémon Red and Green in 1996, Little Town Hero. Just how does the new title compare to the developer’s billion dollar franchise? Find out! And tune in to find out the Book Club game for the month of June!
TV & Videosmovin925.com

Phone Tap PODCAST: K-Cup Kelly

Alexis is back for another Phone Tap! Her target today is a guy who thinks she’s his tinder match, but before they go out he needs to spill all the secrets about anyone he’s ever hooked up with.