Wretch 32 Taps Blade Brown, SL, K-Trap & More For ‘little BIG man’ EP

Right before the beat drops and you hear that signature phrase, you know you are in for an exciting performance. Tha Beast Lani is the stage name for aspiring Flint rapper Milan Reaves and for her, the past year has been a busy one. She has been recording, writing songs and performing in local venues and as far away as Atlanta, GA. She has released seven singles and as many music videos. She has thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok and fans throughout the U.S. Oh, and she’s only ten years old – so she’s got school, to boot. “I like school because it’s fun being with the other kids, but this year I’ve been learning from home,” she says.