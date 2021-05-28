Cancel
Canadian soldier who spoke at anti-lockdown rally, against COVID-19 vaccine charged with mutiny

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 19 days ago

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been charged with mutiny for speaking out against the COVID-19 vaccine and urging colleagues not to help with vaccine distribution. Officer Cadet Ladislas Kenderesi has been charged with one count of persuading another person to join in a mutiny and one count of behaving in a scandalous manner unbecoming of an officer, according to the Ottawa Citizen.

americanmilitarynews.com
Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Israel begins to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds against Covid-19

Israel began vaccinating people between the ages of 12 and 15 against Covid-19 on Sunday. Israel's Health Ministry said the dangers of catching the disease outweighed the risk of possible side effects of the vaccination. "Cases of myocarditis in 16- to 19-year-olds have been rare and have mostly passed without...
Proteststhebl.com

18-year-old activist arrested twice for rallies against COVID-19 restrictions

An 18-year-old activist Evan Freedom, arrested for actively protesting against COVID-19 restrictions in his state, reports LifeSiteNews. The teenage activist wants himself to be referred to as Evan Freedom. He has been arrested twice during his odyssey to convert the conventional notion of co-existing with the idea of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Virus (COVID-19) lurking around in his hometown Saskatoon Saskatchewan, Canada.
Worldakipress.com

Above 21,300 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Bishkek

AKIPRESS.COM - The number of people vaccinated against coronavirus infection in Bishkek reached 21,315, Health Ministry's representative Bakytbubu Shamyrkanova told a press briefing on June 7. They include 2,858 medical workers, 1,074 public servants, 882 school teachers, 5,362 people above 65 years, 384 law enforcers, 10,308 others. 13,041 were administered...
PharmaceuticalsScrubs Magazine

Anti-Vaxxer Claims the COVID-19 Vaccine Magnetizes People in Bizarre Hearing

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny didn’t do her profession any favors when she appeared before the Ohio state legislature yesterday. Lawmakers assembled to discuss the implications of vaccine mandates at businesses and schools. Dr. Tenpenny and several other guest speakers spent their time addressing strange conspiracy theories surrounding the shot. Magnets in...
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

They denounce Nicolás Maduro before the UN for extortion in the vaccination against COVID-19: they only give doses to those who have the “Fatherland card”

The government of Nicolas Maduro started with the “Mass vaccination”Against the coronavirus in Venezuela, but some 40 medical and academic organizations denounced to the UN that only apply the doses to those who are registered in the Patria System for the collection of subsidies, considered by the opposition and various organizations as a form of “control social”.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam approves China's Sinopharm vaccine for use against COVID-19

Vietnam has approved China's Sinopharm vaccine for use against COVID-19, state media reported on Friday, making it the third shot to be endorsed in the Southeast Asian country that is tackling a new outbreak of infections. The decision to approve the Sinopharm vaccine was issued by the health ministry, the...
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

BBC Reporter Harassed at Anti-Lockdown Rally While Police Do Nothing

Footage showing a prominent BBC journalist being harassed and chased by anti-lockdown protesters in central London has been widely condemned. The video, uploaded by a YouTube channel called Resistance GB before excerpts were shared on Twitter, shows the political editor of BBC2’s Newsnight, Nicholas Watt, walking outside near Downing Street wearing a BBC lanyard. He is then confronted by the Resistance GB videographer, who asks “How do you guys justify lying by a factor of a thousand about the number of protesters?”
Public Safetywcn247.com

Man charged after reporter hounded at anti-lockdown protest

LONDON (AP) — Police have charged a 57-year-old man with abusive behavior after a journalist was harassed and chased by anti-lockdown protesters in London. Martin Hockridge was arrested after footage shared on social media showed demonstrators shouting abuse in the face of BBC reporter Nicholas Watt, The Metropolitan Police force said Wednesday that Hockridge was accused of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior with the intention to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Police officers at Monday's protest did not step in to stop Watt from being hounded and chased from the protest. The force also said it would be “reviewing our actions with a view to improving the policing of events.”
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Missoula dismisses charges against anti-abortion advocate

The city of Missoula dismissed charges last week against an anti-abortion advocate after she was cited for blocking access to Blue Mountain Clinic in March. Marilyn R. Hatch of Missoula was participating in anti-abortion counseling services outside of Blue Mountain Clinic on March 10 when she was issued a citation by a Missoula police officer for allegedly obstructing access to the health care facility, according to an April 21 letter to the Missoula City Attorney's Office from the Thomas More Society.
Public Healthalethonews.com

Why I spoke out against lockdowns

Martin Kulldorff on the necessity of challenging the Covid consensus. Martin Kulldorff, a professor of medicine at Harvard University. I had no choice but to speak out against lockdowns. As a public-health scientist with decades of experience working on infectious-disease outbreaks, I couldn’t stay silent. Not when basic principles of public health are thrown out of the window. Not when the working class is thrown under the bus. Not when lockdown opponents were thrown to the wolves. There was never a scientific consensus for lockdowns. That balloon had to be popped.
Public Healthlatestnewspost.com

Yukon declares COVID-19 outbreak with 18 active cases

WHITEHORSE – Yukon’s acting chief medical officer has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in Whitehorse. There are currently 18 active cases of the virus in the territory, 15 of which are in its capital. Dr. Catherine Elliott says the outbreak is affecting people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Aerospace & Defensecreators.com

Army Long Range Strike Gives China A Taste of Its Own Medicine

In response to China's increasingly powerful blue-water navy and deployment of long-range "carrier killer" anti-ship ballistic missiles, the U.S. Army has developed a suite of weapons designed to destroy or suppress Chinese targets from very long ranges, and do so quickly and precisely while reducing the threat these Chinese weapons pose to vital Navy and Air Force offensive weaponry.
Travelq107.com

COVID-19 travel rules could be relaxed for 'fully vaccinated' Canadians: Trudeau

The federal government will focus on “fully vaccinated” Canadians when the time comes to begin relaxing travel and other restrictions put in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. His comments came as the government faces continued questions over whether quarantine hotels for incoming...
Public Healthshortpedia.com

Pakistan: Provincial govt in Punjab to block SIM cards of citizens who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19

In an unconventional move to tackle vaccine hesitancy, the provincial government in Pakistan's Punjab has decided to block SIM cards of all those citizens who refuse to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the ARY News, this decision was taken at a meeting presided over by Provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in Lahore on Thursday.
Politicsboundarycreektimes.com

Ontario commits $10 million to investigate burial sites at residential schools

Ontario is committing $10 million to identify, investigate and commemorate burial sites on the grounds of former residential schools in the province. The money will also go toward culturally appropriate mental health supports for residential school survivors, their families and communities. Premier Doug Ford announced the funds today with Indigenous...