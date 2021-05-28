Canadian soldier who spoke at anti-lockdown rally, against COVID-19 vaccine charged with mutiny
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been charged with mutiny for speaking out against the COVID-19 vaccine and urging colleagues not to help with vaccine distribution. Officer Cadet Ladislas Kenderesi has been charged with one count of persuading another person to join in a mutiny and one count of behaving in a scandalous manner unbecoming of an officer, according to the Ottawa Citizen.americanmilitarynews.com