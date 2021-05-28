Cancel
Obituaries

Bob Koester obituary

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 1960s, musicians and music fans across the world began to be intrigued by the blues. Searching for it, they would inevitably be led to Chicago and, once there, to two Chicago institutions: a store called the Jazz Record Mart and a record label called Delmark. At the store, visitors found not only records, but informed guidance to who was playing where on the city’s vibrant club scene. On the label they discovered multiple voices of the blues, from veterans of the 1920s and 30s to the new generation of Windy City artists such as Magic Sam, Junior Wells and Luther Allison.

