Driver charged after crash involving boat on I-64

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- A driver of a truck pulling a boat on a trailer has been charged after an early-morning crash on Interstate 64 that caused several miles of backed up traffic Friday.

Virginia State Police said the truck ran off of the road towards the left and struck the guardrail around milemarker 192, near the Mechanicsille Turnpike exit. It happened around 5 a.m.

The westbound lanes of I-64 in this area were closed for several hours as first responders cleared the scene.

The driver of the truck, 48-year-old Jeffrey Gregory, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to troopers.

Gregory was charged with reckless driving failure to maintain control.