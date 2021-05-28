Cancel
Stocks

These 5 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $46,229 In 5 Months

By MATT KRANTZ
Investor's Business Daily
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS&P 500 investors who sold in May and went away didn't miss much. But that's not to say giant gains couldn't be had in the fifth month of the year. A handful of S&P 500 stocks including information technology play NortonLifeLock (NLOK), consumer discretionary Ford Motor (F), materials company Nucor (NUE) and Baker Hughes (BKR), soared 20% or more just in the month of May alone, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

