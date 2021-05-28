These 5 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $46,229 In 5 Months

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 400 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,370-point plateau although it's expected to run out of steam on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft ahead of the FOMC statement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead. The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the plastics and mixed performances from the financials and technology stocks. For the day, the index jumped 157.77 points or 0.92 percent to finish at the daily high of 17,371.29 after trading as low as 17,279.70. Among the actives, Cathay Financial fell 0.37 percent, while Mega Financial lost 0.46 percent, CTBC Financial slid 0.44 percent, Fubon Financial retreated 1.08 percent, First Financial collected 0.45 percent, E Sun Financial and Taiwan Cement both eased 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.16 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation soared 3.67 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.44 percent, Largan Precision skidded 1.31 percent, Catcher Technology dipped 0.28 percent, Delta Electronics jumped 1.85 percent, MediaTek advanced 0.92 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.48 percent and Asia Cement was unchanged.