With the effects of the pandemic beginning to ease on the U.S. economy, investors are taking a new interest in companies that will benefit from more normal demand. But this isn't the only way to play the reopening trade. Another one is to invest in the companies that provide services to these consumer-oriented businesses. One business at the center of this action is Prologis (NYSE:PLD), which is the biggest logistics real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States.