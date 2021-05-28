These are the best insect repellents of 2021

Many people are probably starting to spend more time outdoors, and that means, more interactions with insects like ticks and mosquitoes.

Whether you're camping, hiking, or just hanging out in the backyard, better be prepared for the bugs. Consumer Reports revealed its top insect repellents for 2021.

Testers applied a standard dose of repellent to test subjects' skin. After 30 minutes, these willing panelists stuck their arms into cages filled with 200 disease-free mosquitoes.

“Our testing paints a pretty clear picture - no matter the brand or what kind of repellent you’re using - products made with 15 to 30 percent DEET worked the best," Catherine Roberts said.

Two of the best-buy options are:

- Total Home (CVS) Woodland Scent Insect Repellent

- 3M Ultrathon Insect Repellents

The EPA said Deet has been thoroughly tested and is safe when used properly.

If you're looking for a non-deet alternative, products with 30% oil of lemon eucalyptus are good, and there are a few ones that contain 20$ picardidin.

No matter which one you choose, it has to be applied properly to be effective.

Use a thin coat on all exposed skin. You can also spray on top of your clothes, but not under your clothing.

Was your hands after applying and wash off repellent after.