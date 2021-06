(15-10) Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6, (14-11) Gwinnett Stripers 2. Jasseel De La Cruz, SP: 5.0 IP, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, 3.12 ERA. Shane Greene, RP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K, 0.00 ERA. At one point this was a very close game thanks to some really solid pitching from Jasseel De La Cruz who scattered three hits, and three walks over five innings of work giving up just one run. On the season De La Cruz is up to a 10.9 K/9 rate, while working just over two (2.08) per nine innings as well. While he’s never had horrible control his 2.08 walks per nine is the second lowest of his career and he’s really looking like someone that could make an impact in Atlanta sooner than later. He’s consistently shown a high-90s fastball with a great slider, limited walks, and has big strikeout numbers which is a beautiful match for an elite reliever, however the Braves will continue to try and develop that third pitch in hopes of keeping him as a starting pitcher.