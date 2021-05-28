Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Newly Released Radar Footage Shows UFOs ‘Swarming’ Navy Ship, Filmmaker Claims

By Claire Reid
ladbible.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigative filmmaker has claimed new 'leaked' footage shows UFOs surrounding a Navy warship off the coast of California. Jeremy Corbell - who has previously shared footage which was later confirmed to be part of an ongoing Pentagon investigation - claims the video was captured in the Combat Information Centre of the USS Omaha on 15 July 2019.

MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

USS Rafael Peralta completes Sea of Japan exercises

June 16 (UPI) -- A five-day multi-domain exercise by the guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta in the Sea of Japan was a success, the U.S. Navy said on Wednesday. The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, which was forward-deployed to join the Navy's 7th Fleet in the Sea of Japan in February, conducted a live-fire gunnery exercise, maritime strike operations, flight operations, Tomahawk Land Attack Missile training, and visit, board, search and seizure training.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Cold-War-era missile launches three modern-day spy satellites

For the first time in nearly eight years, a Minotaur 1 rocket launched into space Tuesday from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The rocket, which is derived from Cold-War-era surplus missiles, carried three classified satellites into orbit for the US National Reconnaissance Office. This was the first launch of...
AstronomySpaceRef

Adding Predictability to Fleet Communications During Solar Flares

A U.S. Navy destroyer is operating in the Western Pacific and is impacted by the effects of a massive solar flare. This event has caused a ripple affect across the globe; impacting power grids, destroying electrical infrastructure and causing havoc to electronic communications. Our ship's captain wonders how long this will last?
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Iran’s Recent Naval Loss Should Be a Warning, Not a Victory, for America’s Military

On June 2, just a few miles from the major port of Jask at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian military oiler Kharg caught fire. The crew, dozens injured, had to evacuate, leaving the ship’s massive half-sunken carcass to smolder in the Gulf of Oman. As Iran’s only oiler, Kharg was central to Iran’s trans-Atlantic aspirations. The event serves not only as a strategic loss for Iran but as the latest in a string of high-profile naval disasters. Just over a year ago, in May 2020, Iran's Jamaran frigate struck the support ship Konorak with an anti-ship cruise missile during a scripted exercise mishap, killing 19. In January 2018, the Damavand, Iran’s most advanced frigate at the time, grounded on a rocky jetty, killing two Navy commandos and costing Iran the ship. While it didn’t involve Iran’s navies, it impossible to not mention when, at the height of U.S.-Iranian tensions following the U.S. assassination of Qasem Soleimani and the Iranian strike on al-Asad airbase, Iran shot Ukrainian Flight 752 from the sky in a catastrophic error.
Aerospace & Defensenavalnews.com

Leonardo Delivers First TH-73A Training Helicopter To U.S. Navy

The ceremony was attended by Vice Admiral Kenneth Whitesell, commander of Naval Air Forces and Commander, Naval Air Force U.S. Pacific Fleet; Rear Admiral Gregory Harris, Director of Air Warfare Division (N98); and Captain Holly Shoger, Program Manager of Naval Undergraduate Flight Training Systems Program. Also attending the ceremony was Leonardo Helicopters Managing Director Gian Piero Cutillo and members of local, state and federal elected delegations, including Congressman Donald Norcross and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

US Navy accelerates TACAMO nuclear communications recap plan

The US Navy (USN) is accelerating plans to field the Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Hercules in the Take Charge And Move Out (TACAMO) survivable nuclear communications role, with increased funding requested in the service's fiscal year (FY) 2022 budget proposal. The proposal released earlier in June lays out an accelerated plan...
Aerospace & Defenseeturbonews.com

Raptor fighter jets scrambled over Pacific Ocean

Three US F-22 Raptor jets were deployed yesterday, Sunday, June 13, 2021, over the Pacific Ocean. The jets were launched from Hawaii’s Hickam Air Force Base at the request of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to conduct an “irregular air patrol.”. Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱. It is unknown...
Militaryindustryglobalnews24.com

INDIAN NAVY TO RECEIVE FIRST SET OF MULTI-ROLE CHOPPERS FROM THE US

• The two countries had signed a deal worth Rs 16,000 crore for 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters from Lockheed Martin in the year 2020. • These multi-role choppers would be equipped with multi-mode radars and night-vision devices along with Hellfire missiles, torpedoes and precision-guided weaponry. The United States will be...
Mobile, ALWrcbtv.com

US Navy to christen ship named for Australian capital

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The Navy will christen a ship made in Alabama on Saturday, naming it after Australia’s capital city. The littoral combat ship will be the second ship named the USS Canberra, according to a Navy news release sent Friday. Australian Ambassador Arthur Sinodinos will give the main...
Gulf, NCWRAL

One of Iran's biggest navy ships sinks after catching fire

CNN — One of the largest vessels in the Iranian navy has caught fire and sank in the Gulf of Oman, according to the country's semi-official Fars News Agency. The blaze on board the huge training and logistical ship -- called the "Khark" -- began early Wednesday morning. "Despite 20...
AccidentsNew York Post

Iranian navy ship catches fire, sinks mysteriously in Gulf of Oman

One of Iran’s largest warships caught fire and sank Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman during a “training mission” — as a series of mysterious explosions have targeted commercial vessels in the sensitive region since 2019. The British-built Kharg, which measured more than 650 feet long, erupted into flames Tuesday...