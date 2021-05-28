The Most Stylish White Jeans You’ll Wear All Summer Long
While I firmly believe that red wine, ketchup and pizza are magnetically attracted to any item of white clothing I’ve ever worn, I just can’t resist the effortlessly chic allure of white jeans. There are few items of clothing that epitomize *summer* quite like white denim, and yes, I’m aware that rules are meant to be broken and that winter white is a thing, but there’s nothing like bringing the white pants back out at precisely the moment Memorial Day arrives.observer.com