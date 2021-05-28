How to Ground Passive Circuits, Pt. 2 (Plus, Build a Solder Cage!)

Arizona-based Original Free Range just released a unique take on a lightweight cargo cage that really isn’t a cage at all. Learn all about the new StrapPad (un)Cage here…. Original Free Range was born after looking for a solution to a very serious problem: How to carry a beer on a bike for a short ride to the top of a mountain to drink it cold while watching the sunset. They specialize in creating gear made from neoprene—a fabric that isn’t especially common in the cycling industry—and their product line mostly consists of clever ways to hold additional gear and bottles on your bike. Original Free Range’s latest product, the StrapPad, makes use of any standard unused bottle cage mounts and creates a lightweight, low-profile mounting point for an extra water bottle or some other gear.