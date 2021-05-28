The New Era In Mapping: Maps For Machines By Machines

Over the course of my career, I’ve been in organizations where the leader prefers to surround him or herself with others that look and think the same way. In my opinion, this is dangerous as it simply reinforces rather than challenges your own thinking. Business today can be very unpredictable — no one knows when the next global disruption will occur and how it might affect our survival. Having a diverse executive team that is transparent, collaborative, and willing to speak their minds helps bring together various viewpoints and open up the aperture to imagine what’s possible.