Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The New Era In Mapping: Maps For Machines By Machines

By Guest Author
crunchbase.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the co-founders of a Silicon Valley-based map technology company, and early pioneers in mapping at Google and Apple, we have been engaged in the development of large-scale maps to improve navigation and mobility for a long time. Subscribe to the Crunchbase Daily. The era we are entering now promises...

news.crunchbase.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wheeler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Maps#Map#Innovation#Enterprise Products#Autonomous Driving#The New Era In Mapping#The Crunchbase Daily#Vsi Labs#Cto#Baidu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
Related
Cell PhonesEngadget

Apple Maps' new UI is a boon for the navigationally challenged

As Americans slowly begin to emerge from our year-plus COVID quarantines, our navigational skills may not be quite as sharp as they were when lockdowns went into effect last March. During its WWDC 2021 keynote address on Monday, Apple announced a slew of new features for its Maps that will help even the most easily lost among us navigate the unfamiliar outside world with confidence.
Internettechnootips.com

Google Maps new feature will help to prevent accidents

Google has added a feature to its product Google Maps that will help prevent accidents. Google, an American technology company, strives to improve the lives of its users with its numerous practices. Google’s most useful and effective product is Google Maps, which has created many new business opportunities by making route tracking much easier.
Computersjournaliststoolbox.org

Mapping and Geocoding

Tagbox is a geoparsing service that identifies place name mentions in natural language texts and matches them to geographic references. Geoparsing can be used to automate the process of connecting text resources (e.g. news stories, source documents, etc) to physical locations. For journalists, this can be useful for (geographical) structuring of source data, as well as personalization services for published content.
SoftwareBBC

Reimagining image compression in the era of machine learning

Over the last five years, researchers have started rethinking compression as a computer vision problem, building new solutions with machine learning, particularly using versatile deep learning modules. In this way, image and video coding can be achieved using end-to-end neural network architectures. The main advantage of this approach is that pixels are first passed through neural network encoders to obtain content representation in a latent space, which is then easier to compress. To achieve that, such encoders apply more complex nonlinear transforms, which have data-driven learned parameters that explicitly optimised to minimise rate and distortion in an end-to-end fashion.
Internetstreetfightmag.com

Mapping Innovations Accelerate for the Post-Covid Era

This post is the latest in our “Mapping the Future” series. It’s our editorial focus for the month of June. One of the fundamental sub-sectors of the broader local commerce world is mapping. Ruled over the past 15 years by Google Maps, it’s become the standard way that consumers find and discover things around them. But though it’s mature and established, it’s somehow also undergoing rapid evolution.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Genesis Empowers A New Era Of High-Performance Actuation With LiveDrive®, Enabling Simpler, Safer, And More Productive Robots And Machines

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies is pleased to announce the availability of its new LiveDrive® LDD 1800 Series Direct Drive Actuators, with an extensive range of configurations and performance options. LiveDrive ® direct-drive actuators eliminate the need for gearing and are redefining the next generation of parallel robots and precision machinery, unlocking capabilities beyond the reach of conventional drivetrains, across many applications.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Among Us is getting a new map, cosmetics, and more

The 2021 roadmap for Among Us was revealed during last night’s Summer Game Fest and it includes a new map, new cosmetics including visors, a new Hide & Seek mode, and account linking which will allow your progress on one platform will carry over to any other platforms you play on. No date has been given for these new enhancements.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Build a Serverless Delivery Command Center on GCP

Combine Maps, OR-Tools, SendGrid and Cloud Functions to commandeer a delivery fleet. 1. Set up a Cloud Storage in GCP that triggers a Cloud Function when a file is uploaded;. 2. Set up a Cloud Function that calculates the optimal routing strategies with Google Maps and Google OR-Tools;. 3. Send...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

OpenCV launches Modelplace.AI, an innovative marketplace for Artificial Intelligence models

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. OpenCV, a world leader in Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence, today announced the public launch of Modelplace.AI, a breakthrough new service for those seeking AI models and AI model creators. Modelplace provides a centralized marketplace for AI models that benefits two important groups in the AI community - AI application developers and AI model developers.
Softwaresingularityhub.com

A Google AI Designed a Computer Chip as Well as a Human Engineer—But Much Faster

AI has finally come full circle. A new suite of algorithms by Google Brain can now design computer chips—those specifically tailored for running AI software—that vastly outperform those designed by human experts. And the system works in just a few hours, dramatically slashing the weeks- or months-long process that normally gums up digital innovation.
Softwarelifewire.com

How AI Could Build Computer Chips Faster

Researchers are using artificial intelligence to build computer chips faster. Industry insiders say the effort is likely to lead to better chips at lower prices for users. Google recently announced it’s using AI to help design its next generation of machine learning chips. After years of research, the company’s AI efforts are paying off and will be used in an upcoming chip meant for AI computation, according to a paper published in the journal Nature.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Amazon Alexa head scientist on developing trustworthy AI systems

Particularly over the past half-century, humans have had to adapt to profound technological changes like the internet, smartphones, and personal computers. In most cases, adapting to the technology has made sense — we live in a far more globalized world compared with 50 years ago. But there’s a difference when it comes to AI and machine learning technologies. Because they can learn about people and conform to their needs, the onus is on AI adapting to users rather than the other way around — at least in theory.
Carslawnandlandscape.com

Mainstay machines

The pitch: Kubota’s new “crossover” LX Series compact tractor line bridges a gap between its B and L Series models. The LX Series offers three models, including the entry-level LX2610SU ROPS model and the LX2610 and LX3310. The LX Series is powered by Kubota diesel engines ranging from 24.9 to...
TechnologyWiredpr News

From the control of AI to Big Tech as part of the struggle to regain AI

Among the richest and most powerful companies in the world, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple have done the basics of the AI ​​business. Advances in the last decade, especially in the so-called AI technique deep learning, have given permission to control user behavior; recommend news, information and products; and especially targeted with ads. Last year, Google’s advertising apparatus generated more than $ 140 billion in revenue. Facebook generated $ 84 billion.
Retaildigitaldealer.com

Apple Maps Takes a Run on Google Maps

Designed for dealers and digital marketing directors, this session will explain the differences between Apple and Google Maps for 2021 and how this impacts your business. Join Ali Fawaz as he shares the importance of ratings and reviews on your maps applications. This webinar will help you to know how to respond to Apple’s new customer ratings capabilities.
TechnologyEntrepreneur

Evolving Landscape Of AI driven Video Analytics

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The Internet has an ocean of images and videos that exude diverse meaning/context to its creator. It can become an extremely informative/relevant source of information should there be a way this data can be read, analysed to arrive at coherent information, and applied to derive meaningful applications, beneficial to a larger audience. Video surveillance is a common technology owned by public and private entities alike to monitor their survillence requirements. Video analytics on the other hand is an advanced emerging technology that gathers, processes and analyses the visual content from the CCTV/IP cameras, making the data an asset that can be put to meaningful use to empower businesses.
Small BusinessThrive Global

Caroline Pan of Bright Machines: “Be sensitive when a new leader comes in”

Over the course of my career, I’ve been in organizations where the leader prefers to surround him or herself with others that look and think the same way. In my opinion, this is dangerous as it simply reinforces rather than challenges your own thinking. Business today can be very unpredictable — no one knows when the next global disruption will occur and how it might affect our survival. Having a diverse executive team that is transparent, collaborative, and willing to speak their minds helps bring together various viewpoints and open up the aperture to imagine what’s possible.
Softwareaithority.com

Building A Foundational Map Of Humanity Using Machine Learning

Geospatial data and analytics company Fraym announced a Series B financing to further scale their AI/ML software for mapping humanity. Fraym is the preeminent global provider of geospatial data for understanding population dynamics. Dozens of data-driven organizations like Mastercard, the World Bank, Department of Defense, and USAID rely on Fraym’s foundational data to drive impact and mission success. Over the past 5 years, the company has: