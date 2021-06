The novel coronavirus's Delta variant could make up 90 percent of Europe's COVID-19 cases by the end of August, according to a new report. Published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the study stated that "based on the estimated transmission advantage of the Delta variant and using modeling forecasts," 70 percent of new COVID-19 cases are projected to be of this variant in the European Union (EU) by early August, and 90 percent of infections by the end of that same month.