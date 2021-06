If you're a PlayStation Now subscriber you now have access to one of the best games to (initially) come out of 2015 in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition. Not only will you have the base game but you'll also have access to both the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine DLCs along with all of the improvements that were made since the game launched. With it's release on PlayStation Now you'll have access to streaming the game on the PS4, PS5, and PC via the official desktop app, so get ready to explore the monster-infested land of the Continent, journey deep into No Man's Land, and explore the majestic region of Touissant in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition.