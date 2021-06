The Twins lost 6-3 Wednesday night in the final game of their 3-game series at Baltimore. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins may have the worst lineup right now due to injuries and healthy players like Miguel Sano not producing at the level they have been expected to. Jim says it's a shame that the Twins look this bad considering the expectations. He says there are players on the major league roster that may not be good enough to play at triple-A right now much less the major leagues.