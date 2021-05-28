Bill Cosby denied parole hearing
Celebrity rapist Bill Cosby refused to participate in a therapy program for sexually violent predators, so the Pennsylvania Parole Board refused his application for parole. A May 11 letter from the board cited his failure to "develop a parole release plan" and said he must "participate in and complete additional institutional programs" before consideration is possible. It also reported that the Department of Corrections had recommended against Cosby's early release.boingboing.net