Amid the pandemic, data shows that the average U.S. citizen faced another pressing concern: their personal finances. According to an analysis by Experian, the total outstanding U.S. consumer debt grew $800 billion to a record high of $14.88 trillion. This six percent increase was the highest annual growth recorded in over a decade. Let that sink in. There is a bit of good news, though: Overall, "bad" debt-typically referring to items purchased that don't appreciate in value like clothing or trips-decreased, while "good" debt-debt that may offer a return on your investment, like student loans or a mortgage-increased. "When debt is used strategically, it can help build wealth," says Kathy Entwistle, managing director and private wealth advisor for Morgan Stanley. "Whether debt is ultimately beneficial boils down to this question: Will this debt pay me back more than what I put in?"