Wind Cave National Park is located in the US State of South Dakota. As the name implies, the park consists primarily of the Wind Cave, the first cave to be declared a National Park in the United States. The cave itself features the world’s largest concentration of rare boxwork formations. It is also a sacred site for some Indigenous, who knew of the cave for centuries before it was first explored by people of European descent. The rest of the park consists of forests and prairies that provide a refuge for many animals. More than 600,000 people visit the park every year.