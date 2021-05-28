Listen to the dramatic, anthemic new Creeper single Midnight
Creeper will release a new EP, American Noir, on July 30, and you can hear its lead single Midnight right here, right now. The EP represents an epilogue to the narrative told in the emo-goth band’s Sex, Death and The Infinite Void album, and is being released almost a year to the day of the album’s first anniversary. The EP is billed as a requiem to the album’s central character Roe, which explores his partner Annabelle’s grief and desolation following his death.www.loudersound.com