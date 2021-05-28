Listen to the dramatic, anthemic new Creeper single Midnight

Over the last few months Australian dance duo Midnight Pool Party have been busy working on a bunch of new material which they plan to release throughout the year. Just last month they gave us the first taste of what we can expect from those with the saucy sounds of ‘CREAM' which easily built an air of anticipation for what else they had up their sleeve. Thankfully they’ve not kept us waiting too long as they now deliver the seductive sounds of new single ‘NO NAMES’.