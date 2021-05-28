Cancel
Listen to the dramatic, anthemic new Creeper single Midnight

By Louder
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreeper will release a new EP, American Noir, on July 30, and you can hear its lead single Midnight right here, right now. The EP represents an epilogue to the narrative told in the emo-goth band’s Sex, Death and The Infinite Void album, and is being released almost a year to the day of the album’s first anniversary. The EP is billed as a requiem to the album’s central character Roe, which explores his partner Annabelle’s grief and desolation following his death.

