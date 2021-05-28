Cancel
Butler County, OH

5 events happening for Memorial Day in Butler County this weekend

By Aaron Epple, , Contributing Writer
Journal-News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple Butler County areas have scheduled a variety of Memorial Day events throughout the weekend to honor fallen veterans. Organized every year by VFW Post 7696 and American Legon Post 681, the West Chester Memorial Parade will proceed down Cincinnati-Dayton Road through Olde West Chester and stop at the Brookside Cemetery. While the parade is in motion, members of the West Chester/Union Township Historical Society will read aloud the names of the 700 veterans interred at Brookside. Of that 700, 100 are Civil War veterans and one is a Revolutionary War veteran.

www.journal-news.com
