Earlier this month, Adobe rolled out a customer data platform (CDP) built from the ground up, with first-party data in mind. Aptly named Adobe Real-time CDP, the platform promises to help brands navigate a brave new cookie-less world, where third-party data is no longer cash cow or king. Salesforce also just re-launched its Customer Data Platform with new innovations, joining not just Adobe and Salesforce, but Microsoft, Oracle, Twilio, and other business applications, analytics, and communications leaders in their endeavors to build the best mousetrap to enable brands to get closer to their customers—all of which have some, if not substantial focus on doing more with first-party data.