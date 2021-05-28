Can Champions League glory launch Christian Pulisic into crossover stardom?
When American soccer’s Christian Pulisic sprints across the field at Estadio do Dragao in Portugal on Saturday afternoon, there will be something on the order of 800 million eyes on him. There is no larger annual worldwide audience for a sporting event than for the UEFA Champions League final, and there is no greater reason for Chelsea’s presence in this game than the goals Pulisic generated in the team’s semifinal series.www.sportingnews.com