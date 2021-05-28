Cancel
Can Champions League glory launch Christian Pulisic into crossover stardom?

By Mike DeCourcy
Sporting News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen American soccer’s Christian Pulisic sprints across the field at Estadio do Dragao in Portugal on Saturday afternoon, there will be something on the order of 800 million eyes on him. There is no larger annual worldwide audience for a sporting event than for the UEFA Champions League final, and there is no greater reason for Chelsea’s presence in this game than the goals Pulisic generated in the team’s semifinal series.

www.sportingnews.com
MLSCBS Sports

USMNT vs. Honduras lineup: Christian Pulisic starts in Concacaf Nations League semifinal

The United States men's national team continues its journey on Thursday in the Concacaf Nations League on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. You can follow our live coverage here. The big question was would superstar Christian Pulisic play in Thursday's semifinal against Honduras? The answer is yes, and it's from the very beginning. Pulisic was named a starter by Gregg Berhalter, joining Gio Reyna and Josh Sargent in attack.
MLSamericasnewshub.com

USA vs. Mexico score, results: Christian Pulisic’s PK goal gives USMNT dramatic win in CONCACAF Nations League final

USA vs. Mexico never disappoints. And the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League final had it all. A Christian Pulisic penalty-kick goal deep into extra time gave the Americans a thrilling 3-2 win over their archrivals Sunday night in a wild match with plenty of twists. Pulisic, who donned the captain’s armband for the match, earned the penalty after he was brought down on one of his patented darting runs into the box. The referee went to the monitor to review the play and awarded the late spot kick, which Pulisic stepped up to convert into the top corner.
UEFAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Christian Pulisic: We Are Ready to Fight for the World Cup

USMNT Soccer Star Christian Pulisic joins Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show. They talk about playing overseas in some tough arenas, and what it was like to beat Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League Final. He talks about being the first American to play in the UEFA Champions League Final with Chelsea and proving that American soccer players belong on the world stage. And he believes the USMNT is a confident bunch of guys who are ready to fight for the World Cup.
MLSCBS Sports

USA vs. Mexico: Gio Reyna hit by projectile after Christian Pulisic winning penalty in Concacaf Nations League

U.S. national team defender Christian Pulisic converted a penalty kick in second half of extra time as a wild match between the U.S. men's national team turned chaotic in the waning minutes. The foul and subsequently awarded penalty led to a jam-packed few minutes in the Concacaf Nations League final that had everything from dramatic goals, to manager red cards to USMNT players getting pelted with beer cans.
SoccerThe Guardian

Pulisic’s extra-time winner seals Nations League title for USA over Mexico

Christian Pulisic converted a penalty in the 114th minute, back-up goalkeeper Ethan Horvath stopped Andres Guardado’s spot kick in the final seconds and the United States overcame an early defensive blunder to beat Mexico 3-2 on Sunday night in a final of the first Concacaf Nations League that turned on three video reviews.
MLSRedlands Daily Facts

Christian Pulisic, Ethan Horvath lead U.S. past Mexico in extra time

DENVER — Christian Pulisic lifted a trophy for the second time in eight days, this time his first for the United States. Ethan Horvath, back in Colorado for the first time in three or four years, expected to watch the game from the bench and found himself saving Andrés Guardado’s penalty kick – in the 124th minute!
Soccerbrotherlygame.com

Horvath and Pulisic the heroes for the USMNT in Nations League final

Big players step up when needed most. When the lights are the brightest, and the stakes are higher than ever, those are the moments when your stars are needed to shine. In the United States 3-2 victory over Mexico in the Nations League Final, the U.S. saw two star making performances from two very different sources.
MLSFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Pulisic scores in extra time, U.S. beats Mexico 3-2 to win CONCACAF Nations League

DENVER (AP) — Christian Pulisic lifted a trophy for the second time in eight days, this time his first for the United States. Ethan Horvath, back in Colorado for the first time in three or four years, expected to watch the game from the bench and found himself saving Andres Guardado's penalty kick — in the 124th minute!
NFLfootball.london

From hoodies to hope - Christian Pulisic's Chelsea journey has a nation believing again

In a city famous for its beer, Christian Pulisic was toasting another trophy success on Sunday, lifting his second piece of silverware in eight days. Chelsea’s American star got his hands on the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League in Denver, Colorado, at the weekend just over a week after he lifted the Champions League trophy with his club in Portugal.
SoccerPosted by
12up

Christian Pulisic silenced his haters in Nations League Final

What a last couple of weeks it has been for Christian Pulisic. First, he helped Chelsea FC win the Champions League title, as the London side completely shocked Manchester City in the final with a 1-0 victory. Then, Pulisic traveled to America to help the USA compete in the Nations...
MLSPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Christian Pulisic leads United States past Mexico in a Nations League final with everything

DENVER — The United States and Mexico renewed their fierce men’s soccer rivalry Sunday with all the usual venom and theater that has defined decades of memorable clashes. And with a trophy at stake — in the CONCACAF Nations League final, a precursor to 2022 World Cup qualifying this fall — the regional titans added another unforgettable layer to their storied history.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Chelsea: Christian Pulisic comes alive for the United States vs Mexico

Christian Pulisic has had himself an incredibly exciting last two years. That being said, life hasn’t always been kind to the Pennsylvania native. After being the hero of Chelsea’s post-restart period, the new No. 10 found himself in a bit of a funk following a series of injuries to start the campaign. A managerial change saw him demoted to the role of super sub under Thomas Tuchel. He’s had an impact nonetheless, his most noteworthy moments coming against Real Madrid in the UCL semifinal.
MLSCBS Sports

USMNT player ratings: Horvath and Pulisic's penalty heroics decide Concacaf Nations League final in extra time

The United States men's national team won the inaugural Concacaf Nations League trophy after beating Mexico 3-2 in the final in extra time on Sunday. This game had just about everything, as we saw Mexico manager Tata Martino ejected, plenty of goals, beers and projectiles being thrown onto the field, and a physical, heart-pumping 120 minutes in Denver's Empower Field at Mile High.
MLSPosted by
PennLive.com

Christian Pulisic unveils training grounds in his name at the Pa. Classics Soccer park he grew up at before becoming an international star

MANHEIM -- Christian Pulisic is a busy man these days, but the Hershey native and international soccer star has never forgotten where he came from. It’s why he was back signing autographs and unveiling a new training ground that is named after him at the soccer club he grew up with just days removed from lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy with Chelsea before winning the CONCACAF Nations League title with the U.S. Men’s National Team.
FIFAplanetfootball.com

Watch: USA & Mexico players pelted with cups after foul on Christian Pulisic

Chelsea‘s Christian Pulisic was at the heart of the drama as old rivals USA and Mexico played out a wild and dramatic final in the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League. A 3-2 victory for the States secured a second piece of silverware for Pulisic this summer, following Chelsea’s Champions League triumph last month.