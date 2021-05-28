Can Champions League glory launch Christian Pulisic into crossover stardom?

USA vs. Mexico never disappoints. And the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League final had it all. A Christian Pulisic penalty-kick goal deep into extra time gave the Americans a thrilling 3-2 win over their archrivals Sunday night in a wild match with plenty of twists. Pulisic, who donned the captain’s armband for the match, earned the penalty after he was brought down on one of his patented darting runs into the box. The referee went to the monitor to review the play and awarded the late spot kick, which Pulisic stepped up to convert into the top corner.