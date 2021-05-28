Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas holiday weekend highs will flirt with 100

By Marvin Clemons
reviewjournal.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas has an outside chance at reaching 100 degrees on Memorial Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service. A high of 98 is forecast Friday, 2 degrees above the Thursday high of 96. Winds will be calm with sunny skies. “We could make it (to 100) on Monday,”...

www.reviewjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Adair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Map#Flirt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA, SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, and 229. In Nevada Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Thursday 8 AM PDT / MST to 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...South-southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical into the single digits on Thursday, with overnight recoveries only in the upper teens to lower 20s in the Colorado River Valley and Las Vegas Valley overnight into Friday.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Lane closures on Strip near Resorts World this week

Travel delays are expected this week on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip as crews begin to wrap up a nearly year-and-half long road project. Repaving and striping work on the portion of Las Vegas Boulevard near the soon-to-open $4 billion Resorts World will result in one travel lane open in each direction between Resorts World Drive and Spring Mountain Road until 2 p.m. Friday, Clark County announced last week.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Suspicious package shuts northbound 1-15 lanes in northern valley

A report of a suspicious package prompted authorities to close the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in the northern Las Vegas Valley on Monday morning. Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield said police were investigating the package that was discovered by the Nevada Highway Patrol at 10:53 a.m. in the area of I-15 and Craig Road. Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said the northbound lanes of the freeway were closed at Cheyenne Avenue as of noon.