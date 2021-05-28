Cancel
Texas Senate seeks to protect PTA-funded school staff positions

Austin American-Statesman
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool districts could be forced to allow parent teacher organizations to fund staff positions at schools, under an amendment to a school finance bill adopted Wednesday by the Texas Senate. The effort comes on the heels of a move by Austin school district officials to bar school parent teacher associations...

www.statesman.com
