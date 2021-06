Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed a four-week delay to the final lifting of England's restrictions. Remaining measures were due to be lifted in a week's time on 21 June, but concern over the more transmissible Delta variant has prompted a delay until 19 July. At a No 10 briefing, the PM said it was a "very difficult choice" but it was "sensible" to wait a little longer. "I'm confident that we will not need more than four weeks," he said - adding there would be a review after two weeks and the government "reserved the possibility" of lifting restrictions earlier. For weddings the current limit of 30 guests will be lifted on 21 June but a number of restrictions will remain, including social distancing requirements and no indoor dance floors.