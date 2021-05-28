Cancel
Save Your Bum with a Tushy Bidet, Now 10% off

By Will Porter
Gear Patrol
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. It is no surprise that people have begun taking some extra precautions when it comes to germs during the pandemic. Hand sanitizer, already popular, was now a must-have. Compulsive hand washing and cleaning of groceries also became a common practice. Something else that saw a rise during the pandemic was the purchase of bidets (at least in part thanks to a perceived toilet paper shortage, if not exclusively for their cleanliness factor). If you're not yet indoctrinated, now is your chance because the rear-end-cleaning experts at Tushy are offering 10 percent off its bidets from May 28 to May 31.

www.gearpatrol.com
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Hiking
