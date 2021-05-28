Kips Bay Palm Beach Showhouse Has Loads of Inspiration for Your Home
Always lifted by great weather and plentiful sunshine, the mood in Palm Beach Florida got another boost when the Kips Bay Decorator Showhouse 2021 launched in April. After a 2020 that had few if any design events because of pandemic restrictions, this event pulled together more than just great design examples: It fostered hope and generated enthusiasm for a return to shows and displays of what design can do for our lives.www.homedit.com